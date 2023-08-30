Last Sunday, August 27, at 8:00 p.m., striped and Blue Cross The faces were seen in the duel corresponding to date number six of the Mexican championship. The duel would take place on the field of the BBVA stadium, where the Machine had never won a league game, on top of that they came as the last place in the general table and with four months without knowing a victory.
The normal thing was that Monterrey would win and get rid of the bad taste of the defeat against Nashville and Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup… but no. Those led by Joaquin Moreno were always the ones in control of the game and won the game by a score of two goals against one, which helped them to leave the bottom of the general table.
Amid thunderous boos from the fans, Spanish soccer player Sergio Canales lived his first league game, demonstrating the lack of a proper preseason and the sense of adaptation to the city and to Mexican soccer itself. These were the numbers of the former Betis from Seville:
Nuevo León is one of the most demanding places in all of Mexican soccer. Both fans and the media have a very low degree of patience, especially when the expectations generated are high, as happened with Sergio Canales.
In a morning radio program, the journalist Willie González threw everything at Sergio Canales, saying that he “didn’t play anything”, and questioning the label of “bomb” with which the former Real Madrid player was received; Champion of the Nations League with the Spanish team.
“The Canales bomb didn’t play anything. The magician with the white boots didn’t play anything. He didn’t play it rich, he played it ugly. He didn’t rub it, it hurt it… This isn’t a bomb, it’s a rocket. Don’t let it come to me Let the club say: give him time to adapt”
– Willy Gonzalez.
This is probably the case, and we will see Sergio Canales starting the game on the bench, as a replacement option for the second half. His place could be taken by Jordi Cortizo, as he worked in some Leagues Cup matches.
However, the reason why Sergio Canales could start the game from the bench has nothing to do with what he showed (or what he didn’t show, rather) last Sunday. So? The reason why the Spanish could not be part of the starting eleven against Tolucawould be the subject of the height of the State of Mexico.
It is a reality that Sergio Canales is having a hard time adapting as far as the physical background is concerned. The height of Toluca could be unsustainable, so it would not be strange if Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz preferred to save his bomb for the second half and thus not melt it in the first minutes.
