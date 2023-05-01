Colombian Professional Soccer (FPC) is in the final stage of all against all. The only classified club, to date 16, is Águilas Doradas who surprisingly has remained in the first position and disputing the lead with Millonarios, who is three points behind with two games less.

On the other hand, the Boyacá Chico, recently promoted to first, is the new surprise of the contest, positioning himself in the third box with 26 points and with very high chances of getting into the ‘party of 8’ with four dates to go to end the regular qualifying calendar.

Likewise, the international panorama seems to be favorable for the coffee teams that have given blows of authority in both the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. Santa Fe IndependentFor example, they managed to prevail at home against Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata at the last minute with two goals from Hugo Rodallega.

National Athletic It remains with a perfect score two dates from group H of the Libertadores and remains first. millionaires does the same in Sudamericana, earning all the praise for winning 2-0 against Penarol of Uruguay at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

The good moment of some teams in the country has generated that they are being discussed on social networks, where they have received good qualifications from various sports lovers.

What’s more, a Mexican graphic designer has taken an interest in the national teams and has set about the task of redesign their shields with styles from England’s mighty Premiere League.

This is how the FPC shields would look if they were from the premiere



The TikTok profile Linier10 has become famous on the platform for modifying, according to his concept, the shields of some South American soccer teams as if they were participants in the Premiere League. In its content he has made vyears of the FPC, for which he has achieved great appreciation from Colombian fans.

Among his ways of redesigning the emblems, he takes into account the different mascots, old designs and history of each of the clubs to compare them with the most representative details of English squads.

Among the most representative designs is that of Atlético Nacional and its iconic brick castlethat of Independiente Medellín and your petThe Junior of Barranquilla with his particular shark and that of América de Cali for its historic red devil.

