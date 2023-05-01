The singer Ana Gabriel He visits various countries to interpret his well-known musical hits, shortly after announcing that he will retire from the stage. In this sense, the Mexican artist reached Dominican Republic, where it has a lot of fans, since three dates were opened to receive it; however, one of his last presentations was very emotional because Yailin, mother of Anuel’s daughter, was in the room and burst into tears. In the following note, she knows all the details.

The singer Ana Gabriel, has no problem retracting and correcting her mistakes, this time she did it in the Dominican Republic, in the middle of her concert, where she apologized to Yailin for what she had previously said about her.

“I did not know about her and they tell me that Yailin is among the public (…), really thank you for coming, I am infinitely grateful. I see the public as it loves her and I share that love, that love that you know yourself that they have him. I made a video offering him my apologies, thank you for coming and for sharing that love,” said Ana Gabriel.

Yailin breaks down in tears

Yailin He was recording the moment, until he heard the apologies and couldn’t take it anymore, because he burst into tears. The attendants near her hugged her and held her until she calmed down. The young artist could not be more grateful to Ana Gabriel.

Yailin couldn’t handle the emotion anymore and cried at Ana Gabriel’s apologies. Photo: urbanoshd_ / Tik Tok

What did Ana Gabriel say to Yailin?

Ana Gabriel days ago he was doing a live broadcast, as his followers are used to; However, one of them asked him a lot about Yailin, this as a result of learning that he would visit the Dominican Republic. However, the interpreter from Mexico claimed not to know her.

