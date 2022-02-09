Whether it’s for a first marathon, an important presentation or a difficult exam – there are times when we want to rise above ourselves. Just like Ireen Wüst can. “Going beyond yourself is an unattainable goal,” says Nico W. van Yperen. ,,If you pursue that, you put yourself under unnecessary pressure. You really won’t be able to magically perform better than you can. Nor does Irene. What she can do, and what she is very good at, is getting the most out of yourself.”