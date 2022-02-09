Berlin, Paris and Warsaw call on Moscow to start a substantive dialogue on security issues in Europe. This is stated in a joint statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda, published following the Weimar Triangle summit in Berlin, writes TASS.

Cooperation with NATO partners

The leaders of the three countries stressed their commitment to joint efforts to strengthen the European and transatlantic security architecture. They also stated that they intend to continue to closely coordinate their actions with partners in the European Union and allies in NATO in order to ensure peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic space.

Scholz, Macron and Duda also noted that the alliance should regularly review its defense and deterrence strategies. At the same time, in the event of a deterioration in the situation, they must be corrected, including within the framework of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence initiative.

Statement on the importance of the Normandy Format

The politicians expressed their willingness to engage constructively in “meaningful and result-oriented” security talks that are of mutual interest with Russia. In addition, they stressed the importance of the “Normandy format” of negotiations on a peaceful settlement in the Donbass. The French leader also called for a multi-format dialogue with Russia. He stressed the need to avoid war.

Peace and stability on the European continent is our heritage, and we believe that we must do everything to preserve it Emmanuel Macron French President

Earlier, Macron said that his talks with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, made it possible to achieve some progress. According to the French leader, the recent days “made it possible to identify new approaches” to the current situation, on which the countries will work together. He also said that the meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries will be held on February 10 in Berlin.

Support for Ukraine

The leaders of Germany, France and Poland also called on Russia to reduce tensions near the Ukrainian borders. They expressed concern about the alleged build-up of Russian troops “inside and outside of Ukraine.”

In addition, the chancellor and the presidents declared their support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Scholz, Macron and Duda warned that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine would have dire consequences and a high cost.

Earlier, Olaf Scholz said that the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty would cause serious consequences for Russia, and noted the need for dialogue. According to him, France and Poland also adhere to this position.