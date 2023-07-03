The singers marisela and Marco Antonio Solis, ‘El Buki’, worked together in the eighties, as he produced her first album ‘Without him’, which included pure songs written by him and which was a great success.

marisela and Marco Antonio Solis, ‘The Buki’, In that same decade they placed the song “The ideal couple” as a success, sung by both, and to date it is one of the most listened to on all platforms, as it does not lose its validity.

But also, between marisela and ‘The Buki’ a real-life romance arose that lasted several years; Many have called him “consensual”, since she was a minor when she became romantically involved with him.

The romance between Marisela and ‘El Buki’ lasted only two years, as they commented in various interviews, but they resumed it later facing strong rumors, including that Marisela had been “the third in contention” between ‘El Buki’ and Beatriz Adriana .

When Marisela and ‘El Buki’ sang ‘The ideal couple’, his composition. Image Capture Video

marisela and ‘The Buki’ They met in 1980, when she was 14 years old and he was 20, and “the crush” would occur when both were presented on the Profono CBS record label, which was preparing to launch the young Mexican-American as a balladeer.

mariselawho is currently 56 years old, in an interview with the press has said regarding his romance with ‘El Buki’ that what happened between the two was always “consensus”, because his deceased mother always knew about his relationship with the famous producer and singer.

“I’m not going to say anything bad about Marco, because I have nothing bad to say, he was my boyfriend and when you’re a boyfriend and you know what you’re doing, you don’t have to worry.”

According to information in the biography of Beatrice Adriana, she became known at the ‘First Festival de la Canción Ranchera’, in 1982, when she was 24 years old, and a year later she married ‘El Buki’, but in 1987 they separated. Together they conceived a daughter named Beatriz Solís, who is a singer.

When ‘El Buki’ separated from Beatriz Adriana, then he would look for marisela and they gave themselves a new opportunity in love, but it only lasted a short time, after which each one followed different paths in their personal and professional lives, according to press reports.

In social networks they ask How old is ‘El Buki’? This singer-songwriter of songs like ‘Your jail’, ‘How did I fall in love with you’ and ‘If you hadn’t gone’, was born in Michoacán, Mexico, on December 29, 1959, making him 63 years old.

