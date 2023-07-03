Money | Tax refunds are rushing into the accounts today – they may not appear in the account right away in the morning

The return date for most Finns is in August.

Tax refunds about 186 million euros will be paid to Finns today, Monday, says the Tax Administration. The first payment day for residual taxes is also on Monday.

Tax refunds are paid every month starting in July, the most recent ones receive their refunds in December. For most of them, the refund date is in August, when approximately 1.8 million customers receive tax refunds.

More than 190,000 people receive tax refunds today.

Inspector general Juha Villman The Tax Administration reminds in the announcement that tax refunds do not necessarily appear in the account in the morning.

“Tax refunds are paid during the day, so you shouldn’t get nervous if the money doesn’t show up in the account in the morning. They can only come in the afternoon,” Villman said.

The Tax Administration reminds you to check OmaVero to see which account the tax refunds are coming to. If the account number is not known to the Tax Administration, the tax refund is paid as a payment order to Nordea.

Tax refund period at the beginning of the year, there are also plenty of different scam companies that try to fish for people’s bank credentials, the Tax Administration says.

The Tax Administration’s Villman reminds that the Tax Administration never informs customers about tax refunds via text messages or e-mails.

You should go to OmaVero via the vero.fi front page or by typing the address of the service omavero.fi in the address bar of the browser.

“You shouldn’t click through Google’s search results page, because there are also scam sites on the internet that resemble OmaVero. The customer must be careful where to enter their bank credentials,” the Tax Administration’s press release reminds.