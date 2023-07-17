This Sunday the international friendly match was played between Chivas del Guadalajara and Athletic Club, played on the field of the Akron Stadium.
The team led by coach Veljko Paunovic prevailed from the penalty shootout 4-2, thus winning the Gernika Tree Trophy award.
In this return game, in regular time Chivas won by a score of 2-0, equaling the score in the first leg in favor of the Spanish club by 2-0. In this way, everything went to the extension to define from the eleven steps.
The two goals for the chiverío were the work of Pavel Pérez and Yael Padilla, a young man who continues to give people something to talk about for good and who continues to score goals. Likewise, Alexis Vega returned to activity after being injured, and Erick Gutiérrez made his debut and had a good time on the pitch.
The rojiblanco youth squad continues to give people something to talk about and this was the goal with which the Mexican club equalized the aggregate score to send everything to the penalty spot.
The first of the day was the work of Pavel Pérez, who took advantage alone in the area to just push the ball and open the scoring.
One of the players who stole cameras was the goalkeeper Whalley, who had a prominent role under the three sticks and is expected to fight for ownership with ‘Wacho’ Giménez.
Without a doubt, the Guadalajara team continues to demonstrate a good football moment and they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to return to the grand final.
The title of this tournament stayed in Mexico with the chiverío team that sent another trophy to their showcases.
