As planned, it will be on December 1, 2023 that it will be available in movie theaters in Japan.

The video shows Sakuta Azusagawa, the protagonist of the series, watching Mai Sakurajima, the co-star, turned into a girl. It is not very clear what happened.

CloverWorks, which is the studio in charge of the film Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minaishared concept art of Mai as a girl.

This isn’t the first time he’s appeared this way. When the announcement was made about the new movies in the series, an illustration of her next to Kaede, Sakuta’s sister, came out.

And later an illustration of this version of Mai holding Sakuta’s hand became available.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

Seishun Buta Yarou wa Ransel Girl no Yume o Minai will have the title in English of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid.

The same team that worked on the previous film, which opened on June 23, 2023 in Japan, is involved in this one.

The same can be said for the cast of voice actors and actresses. The list known so far is as follows:

Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta

Asami Seto as Mai

Nao Touyama as Tomoe Kōga

Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba

Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama

Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa

Inori Minase as Shōko Makinohara

Funimation is the company with the rights to the series. Seishun Buta Yarouwhich Crunchyroll received when it merged with it.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

So the location and distribution of this movie and the previous one should be from this video-on-demand service.

However, at the moment there is no information about it and it is best to wait for an official announcement from him. What is certain is that many fans are waiting for these tapes.

