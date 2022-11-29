Querétaro, Querétaro.- The death of Santiago Quiroz Zermeno in Queretaro for agents of the public prosecutor’s office Guanajuatoon November 17, would have been responsible for this Monday of violence that if he lived in the Queretaro entity due blankets with threats and visors in abandoned coolers on public roads.

It should be noted that since Sunday and Monday the appearance of several banners with messages alluding to organized crime was reported, specifically signed by an alleged member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), this in Pedro Escobedo.

However, as we told you, the events continued and, around seven in the morning, armed civilians attacked with weapons and Molotov cocktails a module of the municipal police of the capital of Queretaro Located in the Cerrito Colorado neighborhood, this north of the metropolis.

The Querétaro State Attorney General’s Office (FGEQ), reported, through a statement, that they are in the analysis and investigation to find the responsible persons “corresponding to the facts mentioned where the actions for full identification are carried out.” , was what was published without specifying what were the “facts mentioned”.

Local media, for their part, pointed out that the events of Pedro Escobedo, Corregidora and QueretaroThey began with the placement of banners stating the presence of the criminal group and threats against members of the government and people who would be against their interests.

Likewise, it was mentioned that in the case of the municipality of Corregidora the execution of three people was presentedin a fact that would be part of the acts of violence announced by the alleged criminals, without this fact being confirmed or ruled out by the FGEQ.

By Monday, it attacked the module of the municipal police of Cerrito Coloradoto later place other banners with messages of violence on a road near the community of Santa Rosa Jáuregui.

Other messages were placed in the colony White HouseBesides that a series of coolers were found Styrofoam with visors, this case being referred by the FGEQ, which mentioned that it was animal remains, specifically swine.