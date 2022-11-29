To use his own words, the one during Portugal-Uruguay was his last pitch invasion, “The Last Dance”: Mario Ferri, known as “Falco”, published a post on Instagram to explain his gesture, the yet another, during a football match. He passed the barriers of Lusail Stadium and entered the pitch wearing his usual Superman shirt and a rainbow flag with the words “Save Ulkraine” and “Respect for Iranian Woman” on it. Two messages. One – he wrote – “for Iran where I have friends who suffer, where women are not respected”. The other for peace: “Fifa banned the captain’s armbands with the rainbow and human rights flags in the stands, they blocked everyone, but not me, like a Robinhood 2.0 I carried the message of the people. We want a free world that respects all races and all ideas.”

“The world must change – added Ferri – we can do it together with strong gestures, which come from the heart, with courage”. The invader finally revealed: “I was a month in war in Kiev as a volunteer and I saw how much those people are suffering. We want peace in Ukraine, Slav Ukraine”. And the final comment, a mantra of his “career” as an invader of playgrounds: “Breaking the rules, if you do it for a good cause, is never a crime”.