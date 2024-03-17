In Englandthe Colombian exporter Rene Higuita had a special meeting with Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper of the Aston Villa and the selection of Argentina, world champion in Qatar.

Higuita and Martínez met on the playing field, recognized each other and greeted him warmly, while the public in the stands applauded the two figures of world football.

idols

Both World Cup winners, they have been figures in their clubs and in their national teams, with whom they have had many unforgettable afternoons and nights throughout their sporting careers.

The goalkeepers had the opportunity, for seconds, to speak little, just a small greeting and each one to their tasks.

Both have been figures in England. The Colombians with their famous 'scorpion' figure that premiered in a match between England and Colombia at the stadium in Wembley.

And Martínez is a figure of Aston Villa, team with which he has had memorable performances.