Whether due to lack of opportunities or the desire to achieve the American dream, many people, including children, leave their countries and cross the US border illegally, but what happens when a minor is detained by border authorities? There is legal punishment for parents?

According to the Flores Judicial Agreement of 1997, Unaccompanied minors cannot be immediately deported to their countries of origin. On the other hand, the federal government must guarantee the safety and well-being of the children, process them before the Immigration Court (EOIR), and a judge must decide their future in the United States. Additionally, if you have family members in the country, you should find a way to reunite them as soon as possible.

When a person crosses illegally into the United States for the first time, they are committing a crime in the category known as misdemeanor. If the migrant is caught, he may be sentenced to pay a financial fine and/or a possible prison sentence for a maximum of 2 years.

Regarding minors, the ImportaMí association, dedicated to helping unaccompanied children in the United States, says that those who cross illegally are picked up by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), processed and then transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) shelters.

For its part, according to information from Univisionthe theme of Legal punishments for parents of children who illegally cross the border is related to tort law, which allows Parents sued for negligence in letting their children travel alone from their country of origin to the United States. The problem, according to the aforementioned media, is that these cases are exceptional, since the child or a representative of the child is required to face the trial and it does not happen very often.

Children and young people do not usually press charges against their parents. Photo:iStock Share

Unfortunately, The situation of undocumented immigrant children continues to be very commonsince in 2021 alone, the number of arrests of minors was 45,861, among children from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, according to CBP data.