In a demonstration of support for the cause, around a thousand people They gathered at the Mexico City and the State of Mexico in the march for the Global Day of Action for Access to Legal and Safe Abortion. This event, which advocated for women’s right to decide about their own bodies, ended without relevant incidents, according to the Secretary of the City Government, Ricardo Ruiz.

The authorities, headed by the Secretary of Citizen Security, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, closely monitored the development of the demonstration to guarantee the safety of all participants.

“Black Block” Incidents

One stood out minor incident in which a group of around 50 hooded women, known as the “Black block”caused minor material damages, but the authorities intervened and confiscated the tools used.

The presence of 600 female police officers from the “Ateneas” Group and 150 additional elements from the Undersecretary of Traffic Control He was responsible for maintaining order and managing road closures. The Rescue and Medical Emergency Squadron (ERUM) was also prepared to respond to any emergency with 10 ambulances, 6 motorcycle ambulances and 30 paramedics available nearby.

He CDMX Zócalo It was one of the key points of the march, where the Protesters chanted slogans and painted on the fences surrounding the National Palace. In the Roundabout of the Women Who Fightother groups joined the protest before advancing towards the Plaza de la Constitución.

The contingent “Pink Hoods” He toured Paseo de la Reforma and Juárez Avenue, using songs and dances characteristic of their annual participation in the march to demand access to free and safe abortion.

The event was characterized by its diversity, with women of all ages and social groups united in a clear message: the right of women to decide about their reproductive health. They were made calls on federal authorities to guarantee access to safe abortionand the importance of sexual and reproductive rights in the fight against violence, discrimination and oppression was emphasized.

The march took place in a context in which the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) eliminated the crime of abortion from the Federal Penal Codealthough the classification of the crime still persists in some local entities.