Urán, without anesthesia: ‘A South American cyclist wins the Tour and it’s 8 days of drunkenness’

The Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran He never minces his words and does not hold anything back when analyzing world cycling.

Urán has 17 seasons in Europe, where he arrived without a name, in search of a better future and after all this time he can have the luxury of saying that he fulfilled beyond what was thought.

Rigo, this time, and from his experience, spoke about the differences in the mentality of a South American cyclist compared to a European one and was forceful in his response.

“A European cyclist wins the Tour de France and the next day he is at his normal home; a South American cyclist wins it and it is 8 days of drunkenness”Rigo said.

Then, he analyzed: “You celebrate the triumphs of others too much and when you are not used to it, it hurts, because fame, money, women come; you have to live that but sometimes you are not used to it and it stays there.” .

About that, Rigo spoke about supporting the athlete. “Many Colombian talents in sports stay when they do not have good advice, a wife, a partner; when one begins to grow economically, they begin to know him, to have parties, it is a difficult issue, I also went through that. We must support the athlete when it’s bad,” he said.

Urán is the rider in the country who has run the most three-week events: 24. He is competing in his tenth Tour, he has been in the Giro seven times and the same in the Vuelta. He surpasses Hernán Buenahora (20) and Nairo Quintana (17).

