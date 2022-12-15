The Argentine team qualified for the final and will play against France to try to be world champion. In front will be a rival whom he already faced in 2018 and who eliminated him from the world of Russia 2018.
That day, for the round of 16, the Europeans managed to win 4-3 and they advanced round The story is well known, they ended up being champions and the Albiceleste was left without a coach due to the dismissal of Jorge Sampaoli.
It is clear that the context is different and that Argentina did not come to that match in a good way. After a bad group phase, they arrived at a weak level and with many players who were not up to the task.
The team that day consisted of: Franco Armani, Gabriel Mercado, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolás Tagliafico, Enzo Pérez, Javier Mascherano, Éver Banega, Cristian Pavón, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.
If we review the team, only two players would repeat ownership: Messi and Otamendi. Tagliafico and Di María are also on this squad, but everything indicates that they will start on the substitute bench on Sunday.
Argentina suffered a lot from Mbappé’s speed in that match, who wreaked havoc with his speed and who was the top figure. The striker scored a double and was decisive. Although the South Americans managed to get ahead on the scoreboard in the second half, France went up 4-2 and Aguero discounted for the final 4-3. The miracle could have happened in the last play, but the French victory was fair.
