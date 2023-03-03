This was the first commercial flight Bogotá-Caracas of Satena: video

At 8:30 am (Venezuela time) this Friday, the first flight of the Colombian airline Satena arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.

44 passengers arrived on the flight, 29 Colombians and 15 Venezuelans. The frequencies will be on Tuesdays and Fridays and it is expected to increase the number of days.

For the moment, the Bogota-Caracas flight will be of the non-scheduled type, that is to say that It will depend on the occupation to make the flightsIn addition, to convert it into a regular flight, it must, among other things, open a commercial office in Caracas.

Carolina Ruíz, representative of Satena, indicated that the idea is to open a Barranquilla-Caracas frequency, which could start in May.

This is how the first commercial Bogotá-Caracas flight arrives in Caracas. The airline @AerolineaSatena began its first international flights with this destination. 50 passengers arrived , 29 Colombians and 15 Venezuelans . pic.twitter.com/sXX9fRsoOW — Ana Rodríguez Brazón (@anarodriguez_b) March 3, 2023

The Venezuelan authorities commented that it is expected that other Colombian airlines can enter the country but must first comply with the processes.

For his part, Germán Castañeda, first secretary of the Colombian embassy in Caracas, indicated that this was an important step for the reestablishment of relations between the two countries.

The passengers commented that this was an opportunity to come to the neighboring country on a regular basis without having to use the land route.

