Saturday, March 4, 2023
This was the first commercial flight Bogotá-Caracas of Satena: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World
0
This was the first commercial flight Bogotá-Caracas of Satena: video


On the flight, 44 passengers arrived in the Venezuelan capital, 29 Colombians and 15 Venezuelans.

At 8:30 am (Venezuela time) this Friday, the first flight of the Colombian airline Satena arrived at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.

(Also: Fulvia Benavides takes office as Colombian consul in Caracas)

44 passengers arrived on the flight, 29 Colombians and 15 Venezuelans. The frequencies will be on Tuesdays and Fridays and it is expected to increase the number of days.

(Also read: Colombia rules out, for now, bringing Venezuelan gas, says Benedetti from Caracas)

For the moment, the Bogota-Caracas flight will be of the non-scheduled type, that is to say that It will depend on the occupation to make the flightsIn addition, to convert it into a regular flight, it must, among other things, open a commercial office in Caracas.

Carolina Ruíz, representative of Satena, indicated that the idea is to open a Barranquilla-Caracas frequency, which could start in May.

(You can read: Exclusive report: these are the numbers of Colombians imprisoned in Venezuela)

The Venezuelan authorities commented that it is expected that other Colombian airlines can enter the country but must first comply with the processes.

For his part, Germán Castañeda, first secretary of the Colombian embassy in Caracas, indicated that this was an important step for the reestablishment of relations between the two countries.

(Also: The company that pressured the Venezuelan media to delete investigations)

The passengers commented that this was an opportunity to come to the neighboring country on a regular basis without having to use the land route.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

