Shingeki no Kyojin: Attack on Titan will premiere its final season worldwide on March 4, 2023, of course, with time zone variations. In addition, it was confirmed that the series will be divided into two parts, but Studio MAPPAtheir animation house, confirmed that they will have to come out in 2023. We are ready to start saying goodbye to the titans, although it is worth mentioning that Hajime Isayama’s manga ended a long time ago.

The final season of Shingeki no Kyojin: Attack on Titan will be available on Crunchyroll, in Mexico it will premiere at 9:25 am on Friday, March 3. The opening hours are the following for Latin America:

Central America: at 09:25 am, Friday, March 3

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru: 10:25 am. friday march 3

Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela: 11:25 am. friday march 3

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay: 12:25 a.m. friday march 3

Spain: 15:25 and 16:25 pm. friday march 3

Schedules for Europe and part of Asia:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:25 am, Friday, March 3

Eastern Standard: 11:25 a.m., Friday, March 3

Japan Standard Time: 00:25, Saturday, March 4

British Summer: 3:25pm, Friday March 3

Central European Summer Time: 5:25 pm, Friday, March 3

Source: Studio MAPPA

The special opening chapter of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin: Attack on Titan

It was announced that the first episode of the final season of shingeki no kyojin would have the length of a full hour. However, Crunchyroll made the decision to release it in three parts. In other words, as if they were three independent episodes.

It should be noted that all previous seasons are available on Crunchyroll with dubbing.

