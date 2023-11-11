In the morning hours of this Friday, November 10, a tragic traffic accident was reported between a motorcycle and a dump truck, on the road that leads from Lorica to Monteríain the department of Córdoba.

The fatal accident claimed the life of the motorcyclist, whose identity hours later was confirmed by authorities. It was about the athlete Luis Enrique Castro, a prominent baseball player.

The news of ‘Kike’s death caused shock among the country’s sports community, which is why clubs and managers have mourned the death of the man who represented Colombia in major events.

This was the fatal accident

Around 7 a.m. this Friday, local media reported about a dead motorcyclist on the important road that connects Lorica with Córdoba.

The man was left lying on the dual carriageway, at the height of the Puerto Eugenio sidewalk, one kilometer from the bridges of the tight water pipe.

According to preliminary information, the victim was traveling on his red motorcycle, with plates UQL – 91E, when he violently collided with a dump truck that was traveling in the same lane.

The man hit the car from behind and the motorcycle was trapped between the rear tire on the left side of the dump truck.which caused the immediate death of the driver.

Moments after the accident.

Highway Police and Sijin agents arrived at the scene to address the situation. A few hours later, the identity of the deceased was known: Luis Enrique Castro Vargas.

Apparently Castro Vargas was on his way to study, as he was studying a degree in physical education and sports at the University of Córdoba.



“We regret the unexpected departure of Luis Enrique Castro Vargas, a prominent baseball player and university player who leaves an irreparable void. To his parents, Remberto Castro de Alba and Etilma Vargas Ballesteros; to his siblings, family and friends, our voice of condolence,” they expressed from the Mayor’s Office of Lorica.

The Olympic Committee also came out publicly to express its deepest condolences to the family, friends and the sports community in general.

The Colombian Olympic Committee mourned the death of the athlete.

At the moment, no details are known about the causes of the accident that leaves the sport in mourning. Meanwhile, the authorities continue with the relevant investigations to determine responsibilities.

