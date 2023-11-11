FBI agents confiscated the New York mayor’s cell phones and other devicesk, Eric Adams, as part of a federal investigation into his campaign fundraising, his attorney said Friday.

The measure would be linked to the investigation that seeks to determine whether the Adams in 2021 conspired with the government of Türkiye.

“On Monday night, the FBI approached the mayor after an event. The mayor immediately agreed to the FBI’s request and gave them his electronic devices,” campaign lawyer Boyd Johnson told AFP.

“The mayor has not been charged with any crime and continues to cooperate with the investigation,” he added.

The mayor has not been charged with any crime and continues to cooperate with the investigation

The federal investigation into Adams’ campaign became public last week, when FBI agents searched the home of his former fundraiser – a 25-year-old former intern, Brianna Suggs – and seized laptops, cellphones and a folder with the “Eric Adams” label.

News of the raid caused the mayor to backtrack and return to New York from Washington, where he was scheduled to meet with White House and Congressional officials to discuss the arrival of migrants in his city.

In a statement Friday, Adams, a former police officer, said he expects all members of his staff to “respect the law and cooperate fully with any type of investigation.”

“I will continue to do exactly that,” he said. “I have nothing to hide”.

The FBI warrant to search Suggs’ home sought evidence of conspiracy between the mayor’s campaign, Turkey, and a Turkish-owned Brooklyn real estate developer, according to The New York Times.

Eric Adams during a rally in New York, Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

The warrant apparently indicated that authorities were investigating whether donations had been made to Adams by the Turkish government or Turkish citizens through a scheme involving fake contributors.

On Friday, Attorney Johnson stated that “after learning about the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted inappropriately,” without specifying which investigation he was referring to.

“In the interest of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators. The mayor has been and remains committed to cooperating in this matter.”

The seizure of Adams’ devices marks the first time that such an investigation directly reaches the mayor of New York.