The B vitamins, especially vitamin B2, help a lot in maintaining the vitality of the skin and hair of the head.

With age, it becomes more difficult for the body to absorb all the necessary nutrients easily, which leads to a variety of health problems. According to the doctor, Yelena Tyulpina, a specialist in gastroenterology. Quoted from RT

She added, “All biochemical processes in our bodies take place with the participation of vitamin B, including vitamin B2 or riboflamin. During this, the main role of vitamin B2 is to activate other B vitamins: B6, B9 (folic acid) and vitamin B12, which cannot function without it.” .

According to the doctor, vitamin B2 deficiency is often caused by intense physical exertion, anemia, and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract or thyroid gland. But only by laboratory analysis can it be determined whether this person needs vitamin B2.

The specialist indicated that vitamin B2 is present in both plant and animal products: it is abundant in milk and dairy products, eggs, liver and kidneys, as well as in mushrooms and nuts. For example, there is a large concentration of this vitamin in pine nuts.

And the doctor continued, “Because of the high calorie content in pine nuts, they will not be eaten in the quantities necessary to compensate for the deficiency of vitamin B2.”

She noted that riboflavin degrades very quickly in the presence of light, which makes it difficult to obtain it from the usual traditional foods.

And the doctor advised to get vitamin B2, in the event of a deficiency in it, according to the doctor’s instructions, by taking the monotherapy that would help maintain health and prolong youth.