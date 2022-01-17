The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recommended that the government of the country recognize vaccinations made with the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus among citizens of other states arriving in the country. This is reported on site regulator.

“The TGA is ruling that the Gamaleya Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will be recognized to confirm the vaccination status of arriving travelers,” the regulator said in a statement.

According to the TGA, the Russian side provided the agency with the necessary information, including research data, “demonstrating that this vaccine provides protection and reduces the likelihood that an incoming traveler will transmit the infection to others or get COVID-19 while in Australia.”

The regulator also emphasized that two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine show an average effectiveness of at least 89 percent against infection with coronavirus and 98-100 percent protect against severe COVID-19 and death from complications caused by the disease. “Foreigners who have received two doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will now be considered fully vaccinated and will be allowed to enter Australia,” the TGA concluded.

Earlier, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognized the standards for the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, issuing a corresponding positive conclusion. The conclusion also concerns the conduct of clinical trials of the Russian drug. The deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, Denis Logunov, stressed that the EMA specialists had no critical remarks.