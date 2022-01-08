Home page world

From: Julia Cuprakova

What better protection against the Omikron variant – three vaccinations with the same vaccine or a cross vaccination? A British study provides information.

The Omikron variant is spreading faster and faster in Germany, like echo24.de* in the current Corona ticker* reported. It is therefore all the more important to be boosted in good time. The third spade is not only considered good protection against the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, but also saves you the way to the next test station.

Because: now apply across the board Germany strict corona measures*, for which boosted users are an exception and, for example, are exempt from the obligation to test. But which vaccine is the best one to get boosters with?

In Germany, the vaccines from Biontech or Moderna are currently available for the third spade. However, the one newly approved in the EU applies Corona vaccine from Novavax “better than vector vaccines for boosting“. * A study by English scientists is now examining the protection against Omikron with three identical vaccines and cross-vaccinations – the latter cut off significantly better.

New study from England: Booster cross vaccination shows higher protection against Omikron

Moderna or Biontech, which booster works better? According to an English study, a particularly large number of antibodies are produced if the booster vaccination is given with a different vaccine than the basic vaccination. German virologists can also gain a lot from cross-vaccination.

“The fact is that although every vaccine elicits an immune response against the coronavirus, it is always somewhat different. Therefore, if I want to have a somewhat broad immune response, the combination of two different vaccines is always better than if I just give one, ”explains epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs in a video n-tv.de.

After booster cross vaccination: vaccination protection at a high level

Even in the fight against the Omicron variant* Cross-vaccination is a good choice, says the UK health authority. So if you get boosted with the same vaccine after two vaccinations with Biontech, the protective effect against illness with Omikron increases to almost 70 percent after one week. After ten weeks, however, it drops to around 50 percent.

The combination of Biontech as a first and second vaccination plus Moderna does better. After a week, the vaccination protection is 80 percent and it remains at a high level of around 70 percent five to nine weeks after the booster.

Booster vaccination: Biontech or Moderna? Cross vaccination or homologous vaccination?

If Biontech or Moderna, the choice of the booster vaccine One shouldn’t attach too much importance to how it continues on n-tv.de is called. Because: “The decisive difference is not between cross-vaccination and homologous vaccination, but between vaccinated twice and three times,” Ulrichs continues. So: Better a little more effective booster than none at all.

And many have no choice at all, because under 30-year-olds in Germany should always be boosted with Biontech, according to the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko).