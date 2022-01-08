Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, President of the Professional League, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of Al Jazira Club, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Western Region, Honorary President To Al-Jazira Club, and to the management and fans of Al-Jazira Club, on the occasion of winning the Super Cup title for the current season 2021-2022.

Al-Junaibi confirmed that Abu Dhabi’s pride in the Super Cup victory came to complete the holding of local tournaments, all of which were well deserved, and he was the one who was present for the fifth time in this match, and succeeded in breaking the stubbornness of the title, and raising the precious cup, on a night that came exceptional for all Technical and organizational levels.

Al-Junaibi hoped that the Super Cup would be the beginning of a successful season for professional football, as the association seeks to harness maximum efforts to serve Emirati football for development, and always look towards the future in a brighter manner and aspiration towards broader horizons.