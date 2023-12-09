The Government of Venezuela announced this Saturday that “in the coming days” it will hold a meeting of high level with the Executive of Guyana to address the territorial dispute between both countries, attending to proposals made by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

In a statement, Caracas reported in this regard recent conversations between President Nicolás Maduro and Lula da Silva, as well as with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves – who holds the Presidency of Celac – and the Secretary General. of the United Nations Organization (UN), Antonio Guterres.

“In these conversations, the proposal was received to hold a high-level meeting with Guyana, which will be announced in the coming days, in order to preserve our aspiration to maintain Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, without interference from actors. external,” reads the statement.

President Nicolás Maduro seeks to annex Essequibo to Venezuela.

Venezuela, which last Sunday approved in a unilateral referendum to annex the disputed areahas accepted the call for this meeting “with approval and commitment.”

The writing also points out that, in conversations with Lula da Silva and Gonsalves, Maduro ratified “the historical position on the unquestionable rights” of Venezuela over Guayana Esequiba, the area of ​​almost 160,000 square kilometers in dispute, controlled by Georgetown.

Regarding the conversation with Guterres, the text indicates that the UN Secretary General “committed to promoting efforts in favor of direct dialogue between the parties” and “recalled that he has always offered his good offices to resolve the controversy.” dating back to the 19th century.

This lawsuit has been in force since 2018, in view of the admission of the case by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), that has asked Venezuela not to complete actions that alter the current dynamics in the area, administered by Guyana.

However, Maduro rejects ICJ mediation in this matter, an allegation that was also reinforced by the referendum, in which Venezuelans agreed not to recognize the jurisdiction of the international court which, in any case, will issue a decision binding on the two nations in the coming months. EFE