Mexico.- Alejandro Fernandez “El Potrillo” revealed what was one of the first sacrifices What did your father do? Vicente Fernandezto help you become as famous as you are today

It was in an interview for Roberto Martínez, published under the name ‘CREATIVE #310 – ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ | Vicente Fernández, El palenque, Canelo Álvarez, Alex Fernández’ on the YouTube channel ‘Roberto Mtz’, where the nostalgic theme was played.

an expressive Alexander Fernandezwith a slight touch of nostalgia, narrated how ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ decided to boost his career in a way that seemed incoherent to him at first.

“When I began to sing, my father, in order to make me popular, that is, as long as I got to the town, told me: ‘we have to return to the Blanquita (Theater)’. My father started in the Blanquita,” he said during the interview the musical interpreter.

Vicente Fernández’s decision was to “revive” the Blanquita Theater, a historic venue in Mexico that at that time was not going through one of its best moments. The golden age of him was already behind him.

The singer of hits like ‘El Rey’, ‘La Ley de Monte’, ‘Acá Entre Nos’ and many more was firm in his strategy and ignored the claims made by a then very young Alejandro Fernández.

“I said ‘what are you talking about? El Blanquita is dead. El Blanquita was when you were in your early days, are you crazy or what’s wrong with you? “These were the words of ‘El Potrillo’ to the also father of Vicente Fernández Jr and Cuquita Abarca’s husband.

It was so that father and son appeared at the place to offer two functions a day. Alejandro sang five songs and Vicente ten. All to help the most talented of his musical heirs.

“My dad did it for me, to make me known,” closed the interpreter.