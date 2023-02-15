Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, Thursday, in the Shlomo Circuit, the Tel Aviv Grand Slam Judo Championship will start, which will continue until February 18, with the participation of 400 male and female players from 54 countries, led by the UAE.

Our judo team competes in the “current version” with two players, Maitha Al Neyadi, under 52 kg, and Batsu Altan, under 57 kg, in light of the tournament draw that took place in the David Intercontinental Hall in Tel Aviv via video technology.

Meanwhile, our first judo team continues its preparations for the Tashkent Grand Slam Judo Championship, which will be hosted by Uzbekistan from March 3 to 5.

The team’s delegation in the Tashkent Championship is headed by Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary General of the Judo Federation and Treasurer of the International Judo Federation. The tournament is witnessing the participation of 35 countries so far, led by our judo team, along with Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Algeria. Three individuals, including the player Batsu Altan, will participate in the UAE Judo Championship. In the under-57 kg category, the two players are Telal Shevili in the under-66 kg category, and Gregory Aram in the under-90 kg category.

Coach Victor appreciated the interest and follow-up of Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Derei, President of the Judo Federation, to the team after his positive participation in the recent “Paris Grand Slam”, stressing their readiness for the Tashkent Championship to score more points to qualify for the “Paris 2024” Olympics.