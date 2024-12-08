Pensions will be revalued again in 2025. According to advance data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of November, they will rise around 2.8%. Although the final figure will be known on December 13, this advance allows us to know how much next year’s pensions will rise. This revaluation is calculated based on inflation data for the last twelve months, that is, since December 2023 until the latter of November 2024. This formula, which uses the average interannual variation of the CPI, was approved in 2021 and aims to allow pensioners to maintain their purchasing power and compensate for the increase in prices. from the previous year. According to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, around 10.3 million contributory pensions will grow during the next year. Specifically, the Ministry points out that, in global terms, it will mean about 600 euros more per year with an average retirement pension. This is how some of the main pensions in the system remain. Related news standard No Pensions will rise by 2.8% in 2025 and anticipate a bill of more than 5,000 million for Social Security Bruno Pérez standard No Changes in the retirement age in Spain to from 2025: these are the years of contributions that you will need Virginia López EspláWhat increases the maximum pension in 2025Currently, the maximum pension of the Social Security system is 3,175 euros per month, which would imply an increase to 3,263.9 euros per month. To this we would have to add, as BBVA points out, an additional 0.115 percentage points that apply from this year 2025, which would be 3,267.55 euros per month. What increases the average pension in 2025 «A pensioner who receives a pension of 1,441 per month (coinciding with the average 2024 retirement pension) will receive in 2025 a pension of 1,481.35 euros per month, which represents an annual increase of 564.87 euros,” reported Social Security when announcing the revaluation. In this way, an average retirement pension over the total of the system, which as of November 1, is 1,448 euros will rise with the revaluation of 2.8% to 40.5 euros. This represents a total of 1,488.5 euros per month. If we look at retirement pensions within the general regime, as of November 1 they have an average amount of 1,606 euros, starting next year they will increase by 45 euros reaching 1,651 euros per month. Amount of pension increase in 2025 Maximum: from 3,175 to 3,267.55 euros per month Average retirement pension of the system: from 1,448 to 1,488.5 euros per month Average retirement pension of the general regime: from 1,606 to 1,651 euros per monthWhat increases the minimum pension in 2025«The minimum retirement and widowhood pensions, as well as the non-contributory, they will rise again in 2025 », they remember from BBVA. Although they will rise above the CPI, the exact amount has not yet been communicated.

