The kidneys are vital organs that play a determining role in our health and the general well-being of the human body. In fact, these small organs located under the rib cage are the main ones responsible for expelling all waste and harmful substances from our body, in order to ensure its correct functioning.

Features

But not only that. And they play other essential functionsamong which the following should be highlighted:

blood filtration. They filter the blood, removing waste and excess fluid to produce urine. Regulation of fluid and electrolyte balance. They maintain the proper balance of water, salts and minerals in the body. Hormone production. They produce key hormones, such as erythropoietin, which stimulates the production of red blood cells, and renin, which regulates blood pressure. Blood pressure regulation. They control blood pressure after adjusting the volume of circulating blood and the amount of water excreted in the urine.

Natural recommendations

However, they often go unnoticed until have problems. Hence it is very relevant understand the importance of taking care of the kidneys and adopting a series of preventive measures to maintain good health and be able to perform vital functions.

Next, the simplest tips to take care of your kidneys:

Maintain a healthy diet . Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help maintain kidney health.

. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help maintain kidney health. Drink enough water . Being well hydrated is important to ensure proper kidney function and prevent the formation of kidney stones.

. Being well hydrated is important to ensure proper kidney function and prevent the formation of kidney stones. Limit alcohol consumption and avoid smoking . Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can damage the kidneys and increase the risk of kidney disease.

. Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can damage the kidneys and increase the risk of kidney disease. Control blood pressure and blood sugar . Maintaining blood pressure and blood sugar within recommended levels is essential to protect the kidneys.

. Maintaining blood pressure and blood sugar within recommended levels is essential to protect the kidneys. Be at an adequate weight . Maintaining a healthy body weight reduces the burden on the kidneys and decreases the risk of developing kidney disease.

. Maintaining a healthy body weight reduces the burden on the kidneys and decreases the risk of developing kidney disease. Perform regular physical activity. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, control blood pressure, and reduce the risk of kidney disease.

To take into account

It should be noted that the kidneys they do not warn. What’s more, many times the only way to know if our kidneys work to perfection is through a blood and urine analysis. Groups of patients who have more risk and those who should undergo a kidney function study are:

Over 60 years old.

Hypertensive patients.

Diabetic patients.

Patients with cardiovascular disease.

Relatives of patients with kidney failure.