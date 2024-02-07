













This was the best-selling portable or home console in Japan. All due to the number of units sent by the company to the stores and it is in this way that it managed to surpass another great system.

Nintendo Switch has sold 33.34 million units in Japan until the end of December 2023. This is how it surpasses the previous brand, the venerable Nintendo DS, which when its cycle ended managed to sell 32.99 million.

In third place was the Game Boy with 32.47 million. As can be seen, it took years for another Nintendo console to surpass the record set by the NDS until July 30, 2016.

What the Nintendo Switch has not achieved is to surpass the total sales of the Nintendo DS around the world. The Switch, so far, has sold more than 139 million units.

As for the NDS, it exceeded 154 million at the end of its manufacture. It's a mark that some believe Nintendo's current console won't be able to reach. But so far it has broken record after record, so it cannot be entirely ruled out that it is possible.

The following is a list of the best-selling home or portable consoles in Japan. Sony's have had good sales but not as many as some would expect:

Nintendo Switch – 33.34 million

Nintendo DS – 32.99 million

Game Boy – 32.47 million

Nintendo 3DS – 25.26 million

PlayStation 2 – 21.98 million

PlayStation Portable – 19.69 million

Famicom – 19.35 million

PlayStation – 18.86 million

Super Famicom – 17.17 million

Game Boy Advance – 16.96 million

Fountain: Nintendo.

There are rumors that Nintendo could release the successor to the Nintendo Switch this year. But these results reveal that the current system continues to sell and sell very well.

