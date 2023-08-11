Many people have been wondering what he is going to work on MercurySteamthe main developer of Metroid Dreadafter that game. While we don’t yet know exactly what they’re working on, we do know that they’re hard at work on not one, but two games.

According to the most recent financial report of MercurySteam, the developer has “two major unrevealed titles” in development. Absolutely no details were provided about any of the games, so any information you hear about these titles is pure speculation.

In recent weeks there have been rumors about the possibility that MercurySteam I’m working on a sequel Metroid Dread, but again, that’s nothing more than speculation. If official details about these two projects are revealed, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Whatever they’re working on, if you’re going to have the level of Metroid Dread Go ahead, surprise us! (but don’t do it like Capcom with exoprimal)