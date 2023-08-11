













The Metacritic site, which compiles the ratings of different media, already has Baldur’s Gate 3 as the best qualified of the year. Currently this new RPG has a rating of 97, while the most recent Zelda has a 96.

Something that we must highlight is that the number of RPG ratings is still very low. After all, their consensus is based on the opinion of only 16 publications. On the other hand, Zelda has a 96 based on 145 posts. So there may still be changes.

Besides, Baldur’s Gate 3 It is not only surprising critics, but also users. Since Metacitic has a section where players can share their opinion, many offered him plenty of compliments. It currently has a rating of 93 from the audience.. Have you played it yet?

What is Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a new RPG from the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2. This title is set in the world of the popular Dungeons and Dragons board game. Here the players embark on a story where each decision shapes what will happen next.

All of its positive reviews applaud the same elements which are its story and player freedom. Most agree that the studio did a great job creating thousands of different options for the events of its story. Which makes no game the same as another.

Source: Larian.

Currently it is only available for PC. But it has already been announced that it will arrive on macOS and PlayStation 5 on September 6. It will also make its way to Xbox Series X/S, but there is no date for that port yet. are you interested in playing Baldur’s Gate 3?

