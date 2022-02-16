As you probably already know, the movie of Uncharted will be just the beginning for all the film and television projects that PlayStation has up his sleeve. we already know that Ghost of Tsushima will have its own film, in addition to a series of twisted metal is also under development. Now, the Japanese firm has shown us the animation that we will see projected on the screen before all these productions.

Via social networks, we have been shown what the new animation of PlayStation Productions which, as I was saying before, will be present in each of the company’s projects:

New animation from PlayStation Productions? 👀 See it on the big screen before the action begins on #Uncharted #OffTheMap! pic.twitter.com/GY3QNGZyMM – PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) February 15, 2022

In this animation we can see many iconic characters from PlayStationWhat Kratos, Aloy, Ratchet and Clank, Joel and Ellie, Nathan Drake and Jin Sakai. This isn’t necessarily to say that all of those franchises are going to get their own film or television adaptation, though perhaps this animation hides a couple of interesting clues.

Publisher’s note: Sony is very serious about bringing its franchises to other media. The Uncharted movie may not have had the results its producers hoped for, but we should also give them the benefit of the doubt. It will be a matter of seeing if Sony manages to raise its quality for future projects in film and TV.

