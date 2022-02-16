There is not much information at the moment, but we do know that Jen Taylor will continue her role in the new season.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 16, 2022

Paramount+ is very confident in the Halo series, as it has just confirmed a second season even before the premiere of the first season. The news was announced at an investor presentation, and the television network later made the announcement even more public through social networks.

Halo is a world-building opportunity for Paramount+Tanya Giles“Halo is a very expansive worldbuilding opportunity for Paramount+,” he shared. Tanya Giles, head of programming for the television network. “We’re excited to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month.” According to Giles, the Halo series will offer a journey of emotions to fans of the game and also to those who do not know this Microsoft IP.

As for details, we know that David Weenerwho worked on Brave New World, will be the showrunner and executive producer of the second season, replacing Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, who had already announced their departure from the project after the premiere of the first season. Jen Taylorwho we hear in the games as the voice of Cortana and also participates in the series, confirmed his return in the new season.

The Halo series is heavily inspired in the history that we already know of video games, and yet, it will not seek to replicate the experience offered by both Bungie and 343 Industries, studios that have been in charge of the franchise. Instead, this series will find its own way, having several differences within the plot that we will know, as soon as the first season is screened next March 24th.

