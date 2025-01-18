In 2006, Network Ten launched the world H2O: Just Added Watera series created by Jonathan Shiff and whose distribution is currently owned by Netflix, so it can still be seen on the platform.

The series had all the factors of the moment to be a success: it brought together the fiction that had swept the late ’90s in other popular series such as Xena, teenage protagonists in a paradisiacal beach setting and, of course, mermaids.

Thus they presented Rikki, Emma and Cleo, played by Carina Heine, Claire Holt and Phoebe Tonkinrespectively, and who were the absolute stars. The series stopped airing in 2010, ten years ago now. What happened to the three actresses?

Cariba Heine She was eighteen when she started playing Rikki. Born in Johannesburg, she was the only one of the three who was not born in Australia. Curiously, in addition, the sea is the protagonist in a large part of his filmography, such as Mako Mermaids, Blue Water High either Bait (this last one about sharks).

However, at thirty-six years old, it is not her work as an actress that occupies her professional life: Heine is a ballet teacher and healthy living coach. On its website it offers both classes and physical training programs. Last December, she also made her pregnancy public with a forceful phrase: “It’s HARD WORK.”

Phoebe Tonkin (Cloe) was the youngest of the three actresses. Acting continues to be one of the main parts of her professional life (she has been nominated for an AACTA for best drama actress for Boy eats universe and acted in Babylonamong others), although The prominence in their social networks is taken by modeling and brand image.

She has recently worked for Chanel and has been the campaign image for the NGO Plan on the last International Day of the Girl.

Claire Holt (Emma) left the series two years before it ended, so her last episode was in 2008. She then participated in such successful titles as vampire diaries either little liars.

At thirty-six years old, she is a mother of three, and she shares this facet of her life in the section Dear Diary from your website, The corner. Extraordinary runner, she shares all her sporting achievements on Instagram with her more than seven million followers and is the image of brands like Maybelline.