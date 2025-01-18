Two in the afternoon. Either you eat before at the risk of a digestion interruption later or, in the positive version, you celebrate having done so with a well-dispensed glass; or you leave lunch for later, with the danger that you lose the desire to eat or, euphoric, you become hungry for centuries and cross the reasonable limits of caloric intake. The doubt arises today for Sevilla fans with their team’s appointment in Gerona at such a gastronomic time. Suggestions are useless. García Pimienta’s team is not working and the statistics against the Girona team do not even make it worth trying with a soft aperitif. Sevilla has had six consecutive defeats against the Catalan team. I have not counted those of José María Del Nido Benavente in the Courts and in the Shareholders’ Meetings, but the figure must be there. In the last ordinary of all ordinariness, his American compadres even scored a goal. The difference is that while the people from Girona scored all their goals, those of the current Council scored with own goals: those that the former president scored for himself by signing the ‘Pact for pasta’ and leaving his agreement with Partners 000 unlocked.This week The contribution of Kike Salas has joined the house of trouble that the Nervión club has become. The illegal betting that a Morón court is investigating among his circle of friends threatens to leave the rooster without crowing, since it is already without feathers. He avoided testifying at police headquarters, but it remains to be seen if the dump of his cell phone reveals something surprising: the first evidence that the chickens also write or make phone calls to the same numbers investigated on the eve of the matches. The youth player, who according to all indications did not participate in the profits of his friends’ alleged scam, is assisted by the presumption of innocence. One thing is the bad smell that the news gives off, another is knowing reliably its origin and a third is the peculiarities of the noses that sniff it out. Like everything in this football of ours in which so many things stink.

