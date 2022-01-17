Last week we told you about the collaboration between Airing Y batman, which we would think would be limited to just a few hero-themed cookies, but it wasn’t. Happens that Airing, on its official website, revealed new images of this anticipated film. Particularly of the new batcave.

As you surely already know, batman will tell us an “origin story” where we will see the titular hero during his first years as a guardian of Gotham city. Taking into account the above, it was to be expected that we will not yet have such a technologically advanced version of the character, and his batcave is a clear example of this.

Unlike other much more advanced Batcaves, this version will be smaller and more discreet. Evidently, Batman will evolve in this new story and surely this space will end up being much broader at some point in the franchise.

batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: I think The Batman will do a great job of telling us a much more personal and hero-focused story. We’re so used to these gigantic cinematic universes that it will certainly be a relief to have this kind of story and there is no doubt that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson will do a great job with it.

Via: Airing