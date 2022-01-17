It was pronounced. The actress Clara Seminary lamented the return of the comedian Enrique Castillo, better known in the world of entertainment as “Yuca”, to the JB program on ATV In 2019, both belonged to the Jorge Benavides program, until in May of the same year, a complaint for improper touching by the actress called the show into question.

She went to the Magaly Medina program to publicly denounce that “Yuca” sexually harassed her in front of her colleagues. However, his companions came out in defense of the comedian, and even Jorge Benavides himself assured that if the accusation had been true, he himself would have fired him.

During the report, Clara Seminara could not hold back her tears when she saw the little support she received from her work team at the time, so she had to leave the program and accepted Carlos Álvarez’s invitation for her new humorous project. Despite almost three years having passed, the actress pointed out in an interview to Trome that the trial against Espejo continues, and that six months ago a sentence should have been passed when new evidence was presented, but it was not.

Clara Seminar on the return of ‘Yuca’ to JB in ATV

The well-known comedian Enrique Castillo was shown, in a preview of the 2022 season of El wasap de JB, playing Christopher Acosta in the parody of the current sentence that the journalist received for allegedly defaming the leader of Alianza para el Progreso in his new book: Silver as a court.

After seeing this progress, Seminara indicated that the trial against the comedian for improper touching, which began three years ago, remains in force. “Six months ago the sentence should have come out in the trial, but there is still no answer and my lawyer has presented a new brief so that the process can be expedited… but all this is not going to bore me, So 20 years go by, I’m going to wait for justice to be done to me “, expressed for El Trome.

The actress announced that she presented more evidence and videos where ‘Yuca’ accepts her mistake, but assures that the actor continues to consider that the act occurred “playing”. “It seems terrible to me, JB (Jorge Benavides) never cared about my case, he never did anything. Now he’s waited a little while and it makes him come back to the show.” , he continued.

In July 2021, the Judiciary opened criminal proceedings against Enrique Espejo for the crime of improper touching. Recently, Clara Seminara had a virtual hearing where both parties participated. The judge decided to open a legal process in which all the evidence must be presented to pass the sentence.

Finally, the artist assures that she continues to remain strong and hopes that justice will be done.

‘Yuca’ sued Clara Seminara

The comedian Enrique Espejo also responded to the complaint made by the actress. He sued her for defamation after being accused on national television of inappropriate touching while playing a contact sport.

The lawyers of the figure of JB in ATV Clara Seminara has been asked for 500,000 soles of financial compensation after the image and artistic career of the comic actor has been stained with his complaint.

