After the stir caused by the news that the actor Tenoch Huertawill play ‘Namor’ in the next Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, now in social networks it has been released the release of an action figure of this character that the Mexican actor will play.

It is a doll Hasbro Marvel Legends Series, in which the features of the Mexican actor were accentuated with the suit that he will wear in the film that will be released next November.

Even the action figure is already sold on the official platforms of the company that has the rights for the figures of the new film and this is what appears in the description: “Namor emerges into the legends of the MCU and Marvel, with this 6-inch-scale premium action figure inspired by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by MarvelStudios”.

This Marvel Legends figure Features extensive articulation for dynamic posability and decoration, with authentic movie detailsfrom the wings on her ankles to her elaborate necklace and bracelets.

He comes with alternate hands and the spear of the underwater monarch, as seen on the big screen. The piece costs 24.99 dollars, that is, 510 Mexican pesos. Unfortunately, it’s only available in the US right now.