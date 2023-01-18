Home page World

From: Jannis Gogolin

The Rastatt police discovered the video of a violent crime on social media. The actual deed was four days ago.

Rastatt – With a delay of four whole days, the Rastatt police learned of a disturbing act of violence at the station in their district. There was no call, nor was a witness presented in person and reported on the event on Sunday evening, January 15th. The officials only found out about the incident on the following Wednesday via a shaky video on social media.

Violent video from Baden-Württemberg surfaced – witnesses watch and film

Police investigations are increasingly taking place online. Social media can hide clues to criminal offenses, or videos and photos can provide grounds for criminal prosecution. As in this case in Rastatt in Baden-Württemberg. There, the police said they found a video in which a 14-year-old girl was beaten up by two other girls (13). After being kicked and punched “multiple times against the head and body”, the injured victim was left writhing on the ground.

Beating attack at the Rastatt train station: victims and suspects identified

Suspects and victims – already known to the police despite their young age – could be identified quickly. The authorities, however, face another conundrum. As can be seen from the video recording, there were several eyewitnesses in addition to the person filming. But neither the bystanders nor other passengers in the station intervened, helped the girl or at least dialed the emergency call. Instead, the attack was recorded with a smartphone and distributed on the Internet.

Contrary to previous police reports, the 14-year-old was not taken to the hospital immediately afterwards. It was only on Monday that she “went independently to outpatient medical treatment, where fortunately only minor injuries were diagnosed”. Nevertheless, the suspected perpetrators are expecting reports of dangerous bodily harm. Other identified persons may be prosecuted by the police for failing to provide assistance.

After interviewing the victim: hours earlier, violent conflict with suspects

As a police spokesman explains, the young victim could now be questioned. With the help of the statement and further research, the police unearthed additional details of the violent conflict. Hours before the incident mentioned, there was a physical argument between the 13-year-old attacker and the 14-year-old. And the day before, according to the police, she was said to have been involved in an equally violent altercation with another girl.

The following is also determined against the 14-year-old victim for bodily harm. The police could also not rule out that the girl played a role in “similar cases” in Karlsruhe. Other witnesses are asked to call the police on 0 72 22/76 1-0.