iDNES: Ukrainian flags removed from administration buildings in some Czech cities

In a number of Czech cities, local authorities ordered the removal of Ukrainian flags from administration buildings. About it informs Idnes edition.

According to information on the portal, the decisions were made for several reasons, for example, in some cities the flags of Ukraine were removed at the insistence of residents, while in others this was due to ongoing repairs. Nina Adolf, a spokeswoman for the city administration of Nachod, said that citizens demanded that the Czech flag be hung on the town hall building. She also added that the return of the Ukrainian flag is not planned, but not excluded.

The representative of the authorities of the Czech city of Cherveny-Kostelec, Tomasz Prouza, commented on the situation, noting that the use of state symbols should be deliberate and without fanaticism. “We live in the Czech Republic, not in Ukraine. We see no reason to return the flags,” he said.

The flag of Ukraine was also removed from the administration buildings in Kolin after the end of the school year. The press secretary of the city authorities, Dagmar Soukupova, shared that they do not plan to return him.

In June, the Prague authorities announced the closure of a center for helping Ukrainian refugees. According to the official statement of the mayor of the city, Zdeněk Hřib, this forced measure is associated with a large flow of those in need and the lack of the opportunity to take care of it due to the insufficient capacity of the center.