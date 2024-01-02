For quite some time now in geek culture, people have agreed on wanting live action adaptations that are based on other existing works, the example that we can consider successful was the Detective Pikachu movie. 2019, which tells us the story of the 3DS game but in a more fun way. This has made fans want to see more beloved characters on the big screen, specifically the world that surrounds the coach. Ash Ketchum.

While this is happening, there are people dedicated to the use of artificial intelligence, resulting in interesting work such as the one done by MySmartArtssince it has given us a glimpse of the team member Rocket, Jessie, with an appearance for his participation in the live-action film. With this well-known red hair and uniform of the villain team to which he originally belongs.

Here you can see it:

As we already mentioned, Jessie is one of the members of Team Rocket, a team of villains seeking to capture Pokemon for malevolent purposes. Jessie is known for her red hair, white outfit, and her bold and ambitious personality. Together with her companions James and Meowthis part of a comic trio that tries to rob Pokemonespecially the famous Pikachu of Ash Ketchum The protagonist of the series. Jessie has appeared in several seasons of the anime Pokemonas well as in films and other media related to the franchise.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment the Team Rocket has retired from anime, since the adventures of Ash They ended last year, unless at some point there is a reboot or revival based on the opinion of fans of the series.

Via: instagram

Editor's note: It would be interesting if they made a live action series as has happened with other anime, but bringing Pokémon to real life can be complex in terms of design and also finances. So it's basically impossible for us to see Team Rocket in this type of format.