The KNMI has issued a code orange for the provinces of North Holland and Friesland for Tuesday evening from 10 p.m. due to storm Henk. The weather warning also applies to the IJsselmeer and the Wadden area. The weather institute warns against this heavy to very heavy gusts of wind. The KNMI has declared code yellow for the rest of the country.

The warning applies from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The KNMI then expects heavy wind gusts of 100 to 110 kilometers per hour above land and 120 kilometers per hour at sea. Further inland, the KNMI predicts wind gusts of 80 to 90 kilometers per hour. The NS has already announced that it will operate an adjusted timetable between Heerhugowaard and Den Helder from 9 p.m. The shipping companies that sail to the Wadden Islands have not yet adjusted their timetables.

Storm Henk can not only cause damage due to falling trees and flying objects, there is also a risk of flooding. Cellars in Volendam and Hoorn were already flooded on Sunday, but the high water peak is not over yet. New high water peaks are expected in lakes, such as the Markermeer, as well as in the Meuse and Rhine river basins in the coming days.