Can you imagine training tennis and learning about this sport in the same place as Carlos Alcaraz? The Murcian tennis player is consecrating himself as one of the best tennis players in the world at only 18 years old thanks to his work at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy, the academy of the former Spanish tennis player located in Villena (Alicante). There, in the sports facilities where the player from El Palmar is forged as a star, other young people who love racket sport also learn.

The school is designed to train both beginners and advanced players who want to improve their game, for which it offers programs at different levels that progress with the aim that students improve little by little. Those who have never hit a ball and want to start in this world, those who need to perfect their style and those who want to compete for a place in the racket sport can attend.

It is active nine months a year, from September 14 to June 25, and the hours are adapted to the needs of each participant. Thus, it is not unreasonable to go to train and meet Carlos Alcaraz, a Masters 1,000 champion, on one of the facility’s tracks. Surely seeing him hit balls a few meters away can serve as an ‘extra’ in learning. And it is included in the price.

One aspect, the economic one, which varies according to the age of the students, the level and the hours that each one wants to spend hitting rights, reverses and drop shots. Children from 3 to 5 years old pay 47 euros per month or 126 per quarter (42/month) for two hours per week; children between 6 and 8 years old pay 78 euros per month or 210 per quarter (70/month) for three hours per week divided into two days; those over that age have the option of training four hours a week divided into two days for 105 euros per month or 284 per quarter (95/month), or six hours divided into three days for 150 per month or 405 per quarter ( 135/month).

Carlos Alcaraz, at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy, where he lives and trains, in a file image. / Martinez Bueso

The academy also offers the option of ‘super Saturday’: three hours of training on the penultimate day of the week that includes physical work as well as tennis for 68 euros per month or 183 per quarter (61/month). Adults who want to train one hour a week can do so for 39 euros per month or 105 per quarter (35/month); two hours for 62 euros or 167 (53/month); or three hours for 83 per month or 224 per quarter (75/month). In addition, there is the option of training in pairs that costs 66 euros per month per person in case of training one hour a week or 102 if it is two hours. The school also has private bonuses ranging from 30 euros to 364 depending on the number of students and the number of classes.

annual competition



The Juan Carlos Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy is an expert in preparing young tennis players who want to reach their full potential and compete against others, as is the case with Alcaraz. For this reason, it has a program called Annual Competition, which has a limited number of places, and is based on personalized sports and psychological training, accompanied by a study system if the athlete requires it. The program includes accommodation in rooms that the academy itself has in the facilities and that have everything the athlete needs.

Concepts included in the program tennis training

Technical, tactical, mental and physical.

Accommodation

in the same academy facilities where part of the staff also resides.

Food prepared by experts

Full board of 5 daily meals.

Training

with the Playsight smart track technology system.

doctors

Injury diagnosis and treatment service in our physiotherapy clinic.

Facilities

Freedom of use throughout the academy

Studies

Periodic performance of physical, psychological and technical tests

Support

Coaching in competitions and reports

Security

Accident insurance

Attendance

daily psychological work

WiFi connection

both in the accommodation and in the rest of the facilities.

Study

Registration fees and school supplies

Training

Right to sit exams (IGCSE / GCSE / A-Level / CIDEAD)

With this training plan, the student leads the life of Carlos Alcaraz. He lives, eats, trains and studies at the academy. The physical and technical preparation takes between 33 and 38 hours per week, which also includes physiotherapy and psychology sessions. Weekend afternoons are usually the athlete’s break time, unless tournaments are taking place.

This program has two different rates. The player who signs up for this training plan and requires a study plan must pay 4,025 euros per month; that athlete who only wants training and food has to pay 2,180 euros per month. This program is developed by the Juan Carlos Ferrero team, made up of coaches, physical trainers, physiotherapists, doctors, nutritionists, psychologists and teachers.