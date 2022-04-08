Boris Johnson and Olaf Scholz have displayed unity between Germany and the United Kingdom after a meeting in Downing Street. It will be reflected in their collaboration in the development of military technologies to strengthen Europe’s security and now in “the shared conviction”, in Johnson’s words, to make “Putin fail in Ukraine”.

The German chancellor defended his steps to put an end this year to the importation of coal and oil from Russia and to accelerate the construction of infrastructures that would allow – he suggested that in 2024 – to have new installations connected to the German gas pipelines, which would allow the supply substitution.

Scholz emphasized the effectiveness of economic sanctions. According to him, Vladimir Putin cannot recycle the income from the export of raw materials to finance industrial development or the import of consumer goods, nor can he avoid the blockade of technology exports by countries identified with democracy.

The possibility that London will paralyze the Irish Protocol agreed with the European Union and Emmanuel Macron’s talks with Putin are divergences. Johnson is skeptical about that dialogue. Scholz defended that Macron inform the Russian president of what is really happening.