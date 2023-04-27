After the meeting that President Gustavo Petro had with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the President of the Republic announced on the morning of this April 27 that hisAn agreement was reached to implement specialized family reunification centers for Colombians and Venezuelans who decide to migrate to the US, for this to occur in an “orderly and legal” manner.

The announcement was made by the president through Twitter in which he assures that these centers of family reunification will be located in different parts of the country.

The details of this meeting between the presidents continued on Tuesday, April 25, with the visit of Jon Finer, United States Senior Deputy National Security Adviserwho held a meeting with President Petro, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva, the Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabia, the Minister of Justice and Law, Néstor Iván Osuna, and the Vice Minister of Finance, Gonzalo Hernández Jiménez, according to said a statement from the White House.

We have agreed with the United States on special centers and offices to process family reunification processes and emigration of Colombians to the US in an orderly and legal manner. They will be put in various places in the country https://t.co/TuAniQ5cTN — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) April 27, 2023

At this meeting, Finer explained that the United States proposes a gradual approach in which concrete actions restore Venezuelan democracy and lead to free and fair elections. In addition, they propose that these elections be accompanied by the corresponding sanctions relief by this countrythe statement states.

It is known from family processing and reunification centers that, initially, will take place in Colombia and Guatemala. However, it is being determined that they can also be carried out in other countries.

In addition, in these centers migrants they will go through an evaluation with specialists to refer them with refugee resettlement programswhich will also provide information on asylum programs in the country, among other legal pathways needed to legally enter the US.

Likewise, processing centers speed up the pre-selection process of people seeking to migrate through legal channels, according to officials from the high government of the United States.

Hundreds of Venezuelan, Colombian and Haitian migrants are stranded in the border area of ​​Peru and Chile. Photo: EFE/ Patricio Banda

The officials also reported that the centers will not be located in US consulates or embassies, but in centers created with international partners. However, they indicate that they are still working on defining the exact number of these.

“The idea is that people do not continue their journey by land. The regional processing centers will provide people with a legal, safe and regular way to enter the US So (once they apply from there) they will be able to fly (to the country) through those centers”, quotes the Voice of America to government officials.

Countries like Canada and Spain They showed interest in joining the initiative and creating these centers so that migrants can access their refugee programs, officials said.

The goal of this initiative is increase the number of refugees admitted to the United States. In addition to making migration safer, more orderly and humanitarian, according to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL