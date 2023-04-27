Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Putin’s true goals in the Ukraine war: is it a desire for personal revenge? © Grigory Dukor/ Roman Chop/dpa

A Russian report cites multiple sources in revealing the real reasons that prompted Putin to invade Ukraine.

Moscow – The goals of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war are apparently coming to light: the desire for revenge was probably one of the driving factors behind the attack on Ukraine last February. The oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who was chairman of one of the largest pro-Russian opposition parties in Ukraine, plays a role in this. The arrest of Putin’s ally is said to have finally been the last straw for the Kremlin boss.

Putin’s real motive for the Ukraine war is said to have been a desire for revenge

Three sources close to Putin said the sanctions imposed on Medvedchuk and his allies prompted Putin to prepare for a large-scale “military operation.” This is reported by the Russian online medium amplify in his report “How Putin Came to Hate Ukraine” and cites statements by former and current officials of the Russian and Ukrainian governments.

Kremlin reporter Ilya Zhegulev wrote aloud amplifythat Medvedchuk was at the center of the Russian attack on Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”. Medvedchuk would have decided to attack Kiev as early as February/March 2021. After the invasion, Medvedchuk was arrested. He was also stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship. The Kremlin chief is said to have been enraged by the “personal attack” on his ally in Ukraine. Sources close to Putin said it was the destruction of Medvedchuk’s “information source” that eventually prompted Putin to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin and his ally Medvedchuk are preparing a plan for a war in Ukraine

Although Medvedchuk was a Ukrainian citizen, the Kremlin released more than 100 soldiers and senior commanders of the Azov regiment in exchange for bringing Putin’s friend to Moscow. According to media reports, the high price Moscow paid to free the oligarch is a testament to how important this figure is to the Kremlin. It appears that Medvedchuk remains a key figure in Ukrainian politics in Putin’s eyes.

After his deportation to Russia, the oligarch remains active in politics and business. So said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexei Danilov in an interview with the BBC In mid-February, the Kremlin would be working on a plan B after the failure of its army in Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson. The plan is based on Medvedchuk’s proposals. In Moscow, he proposed the “Korean solution” – the creation of a “second Ukraine”. According to Danilov, Russia’s goal in the near future is to do everything possible to completely occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and a land corridor to Crimea, and then to implement this idea of ​​​​dividing Ukraine.

Ukraine’s offensive is coming – Russia threatens to lose control

So far, Putin’s “military operation” does not appear to be going according to plan. Russia is suffering from the massive losses and the chances of a successful offensive are also slim. The new development would indicate a loss of control by Russian units in Kherson and areas near the Dnipro River. According to experts, the Russian occupiers could only concentrate on cities and are failing to gather forces for the announced offensive by the Ukrainians.