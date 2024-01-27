With the announcement of Xavi Hernández's departure, Barcelona has time to think about the future and carefully analyze who will take the bench for the 2024-25 season.
One can talk about names like Pep Guardiola or Jürgen Klopp, however, it must be recognized that the club's present, plus the situations of this type of coach, mean that they are not viable or reasonable options.
Yes, it is very difficult for Guardiola to leave Manchester City where he has everything. Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool due to fatigue, so he will not take up another challenge; and other names like Gian Piero Gasperini are extremely loyal to his clubs. Therefore, these are the most real options for Barça.
The Mexican is currently coaching Barcelona Athletic, which is in fifth place in its division. According to different sources, he is the one chosen by Laporta for a new football project, more similar to the idea that the president has.
The Brighton coach is gaining the spotlight thanks to his good playing style and great way of developing and empowering footballers. His time at Sassuolo also shows his good eye for young players and the only drawback he would have is that he has no culé past.
Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz is demonstrating the great quality of coach he is. Girona is one of the teams with the best level in LaLiga and could make the leap to a much more complicated challenge such as Barça.
