Novak Djokovic, the most successful player in history with 24 Grand Slams, also one of the most temperamental on the court, will form a doubles pair at the Brisbane international tournament with Nick Kyrgios, another controversial player with character, sometimes above the regulations.

The two tennis players, who have developed a friendship despite some past quarrels, when Kyrgios labeled Djokovic a “fool”, will join forces for the first time starting on December 30 at the ATP 250 tournament, a prelude and warm-up for the ATP Open. Australia next month which will be played between January 12 and 26.

“Doubles in Brisbane. See you all there,” the Canberra player announced on social media his participation in Australia with Djokovic.

Djokovic and Kyrgios have met three times. The Australian won the first two matches in 2017 before losing in four sets in the 2022 Wimbledon final. Shortly after the match at the All England Club, the Oceanic began his ordeal of injuries, first to his knee, then to his foot. and finally on the wrist.

Due to his physical problems, the 29-year-old from Canberra has only played one game in the last two years, in June 2023 in Stuttgart. In a post on Instagram, Kyrgios shared a photo of his Wimbledon encounter with Djokovic to announce the alliance with the Serbian: “Doubles in Brisbane. See you all there.”

In principle, Kyrgios will reappear at the World Tennis League exhibition event from December 19 to 22 in Abu Dhabi, in which he is registered. He will also return to singles competition in Brisbane and play at the Australian Open with a protected ranking of 21st, where he will also meet Thanasi Kokkinakis in men’s doubles.