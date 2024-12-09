AI is tackling some of the biggest problems facing humanity: accelerating drug design, tackling cancer detection, and finding solutions to climate change. However, none of these problems are all that overwhelming with the task that Google has given its chatbot Gemini: control your inbox.

Gemini is already part of Gmail on the web and mobile devices, in addition to using it to find the right words in your emails, you can also have it summarize long messages and conversation threads. Here we show you how these synthesis tools work and what else Gemini can do for you, and we will also talk about its current reliability.

Before startingPlease note that Gemini is only available in Gmail if you or your company pay for the Google One AI Premium subscription, for $20 per month, or if you are a Google Workspace member.

Android 15 is official: how to install it and what’s new The new operating system is here, on board the Google Pixel, and soon on the rest of the high-end models.

Get Gemini summaries in Gmail

Gemini can summarize individual emails, or many. David Nield

There are several ways to get Gemini digests in Gmail if the feature is enabled for your account, of course. You can access most of them through the Gemini logowhich is a characteristic black star. If you’re trying from the web, click the Gemini button in the top right corner of Gmail to access the side panel. In it, you can see summaries of your inbox as a whole or of the specific conversation you have open.

In Gmail for iOS and Android, the Gemini button appears in the top right corner if you’re viewing a list of emails, or in the top center if you’re viewing a specific conversation. On mobile devices, there is also a specific button called Summarize this email that appears when you are viewing a single email or email chain. This button is the easiest way to get started, but you can also tell Gemini to summarize today’s emails, this week’s emails, unread emails, or summarize last month’s emails, whichever suits your needs. After Gemini takes a few moments to think, you’ll get a response on the screen, along with any follow-up questions you want to ask. For example, you can request a longer summary.

The results will be presented as a series of vignettes, with Sources Below: Click or tap on these sources to see the individual emails from which the information was extracted. You can also copy the text to another place with the help of the icons that appear next to the answers; You have the option to approve, reject what Gemini wrote, or delete the AI ​​chat history.

Gmail integrates Gemini AI to improve your smart responses Gmail’s “Smart Replies” function is now capable of automatically generating more complex contextual responses adapted to the conversational tone of previous emails.

Ask Gemini other questions in Gmail

There is more to Gemini than summaries. David Nield

Up to this point we’ve focused on summary functions in Gmail, but there are hundreds of commands you can explore. In fact, you can ask Gemini almost anything about your inbox and it will attempt to answer by sifting through gigabytes of data in your emails for answers. For example, you could ask: “What have [email protected] and I been corresponding about lately?” or “What’s the name of the hotel I stayed at in Glasgow?” AI can extract details from your inbox that you would otherwise have a hard time finding: where something is happening, or what the result of a particular decision was.